How your brand benefits from the customer experience revolution

Trying to figure out how to satisfy the needs of the customer has always been a centerpiece of business metrics. You use every number available to figure out what to deliver and how to do it better. Now, though, a whole slew of macro factors like inflation, stagnant wages, and the shift to digital are changing what both customers and employees experience. This evolution doesn’t have to hold you back; in fact, it can work in your company’s favor.

THE NEW SITUATION

Thanks to the unique, interconnected challenges we are facing, people don’t necessarily have the same purchasing power they used to. That money pinch has made customers much more vocal and intolerant of error because they want to make sure they’re getting good value if they spend the little money they do have. At the same time, even as they don’t want to lower or change their standards, they can be forced to buy differently, which can taint how they feel about the products, services, or the business in general right out of the gate.

Companies can get a flood of negative feedback from customers who have the ability to publish their opinion for the world to see with a single click. Businesses are under a lot more pressure to perform. They end up investing billions of dollars in research and development to devise solutions that will make customers happier.

MEASURING WHAT COUNTS

The revolution in customer experience has made it possible to turn to specific metrics to get a better handle on what your business should do. The first metric that can help most companies is the pricing survey. This metric, when analyzed in the context of other data, can often help you recognize how to evolve and make your offerings workable for new budgets. For instance, let’s say you look at your inventory and you see that you have a surplus of a given item in your warehouse. If your brand doesn’t currently sell a smaller unit of that item, and if people can’t afford or don’t have the space to stash it, then packaging the item in a smaller quantity could encourage people to continue buying the product.