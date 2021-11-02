This horrifying AI model predicts future instances of police brutality

Two artists sponsored by the Mozilla Foundation have flipped the script on law enforcement’s troubled history of using big data to anticipate where future crimes might be committed. Their project, called Future Wake, uses artificial intelligence and data of past instances of police violence to predict where police brutality might strike next.

Future Wake is an interactive website featuring the images and stories of fictional people who, the data suggests, could be victims of police brutality in the future. The artists trained the computer vision and natural language processing models on historical records of police violence to generate the fictional likenesses and words of the potential victims. The characters, all of which are computer generated, look something like deepfakes.

The AI models also predict the location and manner of the police brutality. The victims tell the story of their targeting by police, and about the event that led to their death.

“Officers with the Violent Crimes Task Force will come to my home to serve a warrant to me, as I am wanted for a felony,” says a Latino man who the project predicts will be a victim of police violence in Los Angeles. “The officers will enter my home, and I will pull out a handgun and we will begin to shoot each other. The officers will shoot and kill me.”