Amazon aggregator Thrasio raises $1 billion Series D following delayed IPO

Thrasio, the largest of the aggregators buying up Amazon-native brands, has raised over $1 billion in Series D funding, the company said today. The round reflects a vote of confidence in Thrasio on the part of its investors following the abrupt departure of its CFO and audit complications, which delayed its planned IPO . Thrasio also raised a $650 million debt round in September.

The number of Amazon aggregators has exploded in recent years. There are now roughly 70 companies buying up Amazon sellers, and collectively they’ve raised $10 billion. (Read Fast Company’s recent feature on the trend here.)

Thrasio, one of the first aggregators, is also the largest. The Boston-based company owns more than 200 brands and is on track to generate over $1 billion in revenue this year, making it one of the fastest-growing unicorns on record. This past April, when the company raised $100 million, it was valued at $3.7 billion.

Even with such growth, Thrasio’s portfolio of companies accounts for a relatively small piece of Amazon’s overall third-party marketplace, which generates an estimated $300 billion in annual sales.