Lululemon debuts first-ever uniforms for Olympic athletes

Today, Lululemon unveils its looks for Team Canada in advance of the Winter Games in Beijing, which begin in February 2022. They’re the first outfits the Vancouver-based athleisure giant has designed as part of a deal to outfit Canadian Olympians and Paraolympians for the next four Games, through 2028. The debut collection allows Lululemon to display its skill at creating stylish garments that also allow athletes to be comfortable, thanks to a system that can be adjusted to the wearer’s needs.

The Lululemon design team thought a lot about the history of Olympic clothing, says Audrey Reilly, the creative director of special projects at Lululemon, who led the design of Team Canada’s outfits. In the past, opening ceremony outfits have been inspired by military uniforms–featuring blazers and berets–to give the team a consistent look. Reilly wanted to create cohesion among the Canadian athletes, but also wanted them to adapt their outfits to fit their personal style and comfort. “At the opening ceremony, we want them to look like a united front as a team, but we also want them to be comfortable in that four to six hour ceremony,” says Reilly. “Our dressing system allows them to think about their own personal thermal comfort in the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing.”

Since 2018, Lululemon has developed a design philosophy called the Science of Feel, which considers athletes’ subjective experience in a particular moment, both in terms of how their body reacts to an activity and also how they want to feel emotionally. The team thought about how to apply this approach to the Olympics. They spent 18 months working with Canadian athletes, discussing how they wanted to feel throughout the two and a half weeks of the Games. The designers even worked out in cold rooms, seeing how they felt as their body temperatures went up in freezing conditions.