advertisement
advertisement
  • 8:01 am

One word from Elon Musk sank the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency yesterday

SHIB coin fell 20% after a one-word tweet from the Tesla CEO.

One word from Elon Musk sank the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency yesterday
Elon Musk. [Source Images: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty; Beo88/iStock]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

If there’s anyone who can send cryptocurrencies surging or sinking, it’s Elon Musk. That’s no more evident than in the past 24 hours after Musk issued a one-word tweet that then saw the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency plunge 20%.

advertisement

As the CoinTelegraph reports, a Twitter account by the name of @ShibaInuHolder asked Musk how much SHIB going he was holding. Musk’s single-word reply? “None.” That sent SHIB going down 20% in the immediate timeframe after Musk’s tweet.

As of the time of this writing, SHIB has recovered a bit, down only about 11% from yesterday’s pre-Musk tweet highs, according to Coinbase. But the fact that some cryptocurrencies can be so badly affected by a one-word tweet by Musk goes to show that investors should take extreme caution when investing in meme coins like SHIB. You may make a killing, but you could also end up losing everything due to a tweet or two.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life