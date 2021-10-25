Salmonella outbreak: CDC says throw this product away if you bought it at Trader Joe’s

The CDC is investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to the sticks. So far 20 people have become ill and three people required hospitalization due to the outbreak, which has now reached eight states, with California having the most cases. The CDC says that at least eight people reported eating or reported maybe eating the Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks before becoming ill. However, the health body is still working to see if other products may be contaminated as well.

Customers who bought the Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks from Trader Joe’s should throw them away immediately, the CDC urges. It does not matter what expiration date is on the package. The CDC is also urging people to wash any packaging or containers that may have come into contact with the Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks with soap and water.

And while the CDC says the affected Citterio brand Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks were sold at Trader Joe’s, the organization notes that it’s possible the infected sticks were also sold at other stores, so if you bought them elsewhere you should show them away, too.