From trash to treasure: How one woman found purpose after prison

To outsiders, Sister Hearts may look like just another thrift store. But this business was built on a story of second chances.

By FastCo Works

When Maryam Henderson-Uloho got out of prison, she struggled to find her place in society. But then she got an idea. She joins Fast Company’s Innovation Festival with Square to share the story of how she turned things around and built a thriving business.

