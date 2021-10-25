advertisement
Fashion that sings: Creative ways to make digital connections with customers

When shoppers couldn’t come inside their store due to the pandemic, this clothing company found ways to create new touchpoints with customers through their senses. Watch this video to find out how they did it.

By FastCo Works

What if instead of just buying a T-shirt online, you could tap into fashion experts to help you with your style or download a playlist that matches your outfit? These are just some of the creative ways Co-Owner and Marketing Coordinator for Honor Roll Clothing, Christan Duncan, is connecting customers with his brand. Hear more in this video from Fast Company’s Innovation Festival with Square.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

