Fast and simple: The winning formula for empowering all business owners

Did you know Square was founded on the idea of economic access and how every company decision reflects that mission? Hear the story in this video.

By FastCo Works

Tia Cummings is the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Square. She joins this year’s Innovation Festival to explain why complicated and expensive payment processes shouldn’t stand in the way of an entrepreneur’s dream and why that’s core to Square’s purpose.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

