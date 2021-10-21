Vita Coco cracks open a lukewarm IPO on the Nasdaq

The New York-based company began trading under the ticker COCO at just over $15 a share, after being priced several dollars below its target range of $18-$21. The pricing valued the company at about $833 million.

Shares briefly spiked to over $16, and are hovering around $15 as of midday Thursday.

As the story goes, Vita Coco was born in 2004, after its two founders learned from a couple of Brazilians that what they missed most about their home country was the delicious “agua de coco.” As such, Vita Coco beat the rush of coconut water hype that arrived in the late aughts, kicking off what the company refers to as the “coconut water wars.” The number of tropical beverage makers quickly multiplied, with competitors like Zico and Harmless Harvest cropping up left and right. As one of the top-selling brands, Vita Coco earned high-profile celebrity investors including Madonna, Matthew McConaughey, and Demi Moore, all looking to tap into the coolness of the drink.