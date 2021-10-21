advertisement
  7:40 am

WeWork goes public: WE stock trades on NYSE in SPAC deal

The shared-workspaces company is finally making its stock market debut after the ouster of Adam Neumann, a failed IPO, and several rocky years.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

WeWork is finally making its debut on the stock market—but the road to going public hasn’t been a smooth one and today’s listing isn’t a traditional IPO. Here’s what you need to know as WeWork shares go up for sale today:

  • It’s a SPAC, not an IPO. WeWork’s debut on the stock market today is not a traditional IPO, where the company sells shares in itself. A SPAC, on the other hand, sees one company (WeWork, in this case) merge with a shell company, then that company goes public.
  • What company did WeWork merge with? A company called BowX Acquisition Corp, which previously traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker BOWX, according to a WeWork press release. After the merger, which closed yesterday, BowX changed its name to WeWork Inc.
  • What ticker symbol will WeWork trade under? WeWork will trade under the stock ticker “WE”.
  • Which exchange will WeWork trade on? WeWork will trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
  • How much will WeWork shares cost? They should start around the same price that BowX closed at last night (keeping in mind pre-market trading this morning). As The Wall Street Journal notes, BowX shares closed at $10.38 yesterday.
