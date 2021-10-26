advertisement
  • 6:09 pm
  • kia

All work and no play? Find out how this entrepreneur found a way to do both

Does your workday include playing beach volleyball? It does for this CEO. Learn her secret to creating a successful work-life balance.

By FastCo Works

When she joined the family microbrew business, Leah Wong learned two important lessons: how to make time for the things she loves and the importance of hiring people with character. Watch this video to hear more advice from this successful CEO.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

