advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT
  • 6:09 pm
  • kia

Brewing success: How a family-run business uses beer to craft community connections

Meet the father-daughter team behind Asheville’s first brewery and find out why they say running a family business isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle.

By FastCo Works

Oscar Wong came to the U.S. in 1959. Little did he know he would one day use his engineering degree to brew beer. In this first episode of The Driven Generation, we learn how Oscar and his daughter, Leah, combine their expertise to run Asheville’s Highland Brewing company.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life