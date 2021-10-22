This one simple change can help you stay ahead of the Great Resignation

Companies controlled much of their employees’ lives for a long time. Offices dictated where they live and how much time they spend commuting, while fixed working hours controlled when to be available, and therefore when they can rest. “Butts in seats” mentalities have been declining over the last decade, but the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation are accelerating the need to create workplace experiences that prioritize employee autonomy while reducing stress and anxiety.

advertisement

advertisement

This isn’t surprising. People have always wanted to be seen for who they are and to be allowed to work the way they work best, but the power structure never allowed them to ask for it. COVID turned the tables and forced companies to embrace remote work and flexible working policies for the long haul. At the same time, improperly managed remote work environments that don’t reinforce healthy work-life boundaries have resulted in an increase in employee burnout and aided the Great Resignation. According to a new survey from PwC, 65% of employees are looking for a new job citing schedule flexibility as a top reason. Retaining talent and managing rampant burnout in the new era of work isn’t just about letting employees work from home. It’s about facilitating a culture of asynchronous (async) communication built on trust where teammates feel safe and empowered to schedule their days in the way that works best for them. Vital to this movement is recognizing teammates as humans first, employees second. Just the notion of being valued and trusted as a human being alleviates stress, impacting morale and burnout in ways we can’t ever measure.

advertisement

Default to async communication Regardless of whether your organization is fully remote, hybrid, or 100% in the office, defaulting to an async communication model gives employees the flexibility they crave. It allows employees to tap in and out of work at any time so they can structure their day to include rest, exercise, and play and alleviates the need to squeeze things in before or after work. For the remote worker, this might look like taking time during the day to run errands or pick up their kids from school and logging on again after dinner. For an office worker, it might look like arriving early for work and taking time in the afternoon to go to an exercise class. Async simply means that work doesn’t happen at the same time for everyone. Employees have the freedom to work at the times that are best for them, and instead of most communication happening in real-time, employees rely on written messages and recorded videos to share and consume information. Defaulting to async over synchronous communication forces employees to be intentional about how they spend their workday and how and when they communicate. Teammates aren’t wasting time on calls or meetings that drain their energy (or that should have been an email) but don’t impact their work. It alleviates the need to put in extra hours to get the “real” work done.

advertisement

Building trust and an outcomes-based environment Async communication can only support mental health and help prevent burnout if leaders and teammates can shift their mindset to trust and outcomes, rather than hours worked. Otherwise, people continue to work long hours. It doesn’t come easily for people who are too invested in proving their worth by putting in long hours. They will find a way to show those long hours. To combat this tendency, leaders need to trust that teammates will get the job done even if you can’t see when they’re doing it (or from where), but teammates also have to trust that it’s only their outcomes that matter. This means focusing on achieving goals and discussing obstacles instead of tracking hours spent or micromanaging the day-to-day. Managers should also avoid asking guilt-inducing questions about when or where employees are working from (even if well-intentioned) when someone is working from a different time zone or location. How to adopt async practices in your company Replace synchronous presentations with a recording : Include slides and written context and provide a place where teammates can ask questions asynchronously. You can even include a time period for questions (for example questions will be received and answered until Friday 4 pm UTC).

Use “ Request for Comments ” (RFCs) for communication about important decisions : RFCs lay out the tension and proposed solution, and give time for thoughtful consideration and conversation around a change via document comments. RFCs can also act as a record of how we made decisions, which is a huge help for context with high-growth teams.

Share things while they’re still a work in progress : Aim for progress, not perfection. We all want to get things done first and then share, but collecting and comments while teammates are offline is a great way to keep projects moving around the clock. When sharing early work, help set expectations by making notes stating something is going to change or you are waiting on a deliverable to move forward with a certain section. Of course, there’s always a time and place for live calls and meetings. At Sourcegraph, we save synchronous communication for facilitating connections between teammates and when dealing with complicated situations like coaching a manager through a difficult situation. We help our teammates navigate these nuances by documenting expectations, tips, and tools in our public employee handbook.

advertisement

Async is not a silver bullet to managing burnout. Cultivating a successful async environment requires training, reinforcement, and self-regulation. With a commitment to build a thoughtful, trusting work environment, an async work culture is a game-changer for facilitating a high-agency, highly-productive, positive work environment. Debbie Johnstone is the VP of People at Sourcegraph.