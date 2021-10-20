Cambridge University: People rally for climate policies, but cling to meat and diesel

The chorus of voices calling for climate change action is swelling, but not everyone is ready to start walking the walk.

That’s according to a recent set of polls conducted by YouGov and Cambridge University, which surveyed people in seven foremost European nations. A roughly two-thirds majority across all countries responded that they were either “fairly” or “very” concerned about climate change, and an overwhelming majority believed the climate is in fact changing and humans are partly-to-wholly responsible; largely, they seem to concur that something must be done.

But when it comes to exactly what, things get dicey. Most countries showed strong enthusiasm for macro policies such as tripling government investment in renewable energy including solar, wind, and tidal power, and for a lasting ban of shale gas extraction, aka “fracking.” “Rewilding” programs, which seek to restore swaths of land to their natural state, are also wildly popular.

However, respondents were divided on policies that seemed to more directly infringe upon their current lifestyles. Countries were split down the middle on banning sales of cars and vans with petrol or diesel engines after 2030, with roughly 50% supporting and 50% opposing. A new tax on plane tickets linked to how often people fly was also controversial, with slim approval from some countries and disapproval from others.