Vaccines for kids update: Biden announces distribution plan, pending CDC and FDA approval

Federal health officials are poised to approve COVID-19 vaccines for children ages five to 11 , so the Biden administration has unveiled how it plans to get the shots in those little arms.

This morning, the White House said that pending the OK from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the vaccine will be administered at:

over 25,000 pediatrician offices and other primary care facilities

more than 100 children’s hospital systems

tens of thousands of pharmacies

hundreds of schools and community-based and rural clinics

For schools looking to serve as vaccination sites, the federal government will help school districts find providers who can set up on-site vax clinics.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine specially dosed and formulated for 5-11 year olds will come in 10-dose vials, in cartons of 10 vials each and with smaller needles. The vaccines can be refrigerated for 10 weeks and stored at ultracold temperature for six months.