‘Squid Game’ got more engagement than ‘Big Brother’

In another signal of streaming’s dominance when it comes to television content, new data from Diesel Labs shows that audiences are far more engaged in streaming shows than broadcast shows. The Diesel Labs Fall 2021 Linear vs. Broadcasting Comparison reveals that streaming content gets almost twice as much audience engagement as broadcast content.

For example, Netflix’s hit Squid Game—a show that must be watched with subtitles or dubbed if you don’t speak Korean—outperformed reality show staple Big Brother by a factor of two. And keep in mind, Big Brother is a huge hit for CBS when compared to the network’s second-most popular show, Survivor. Big Brother gets 13 times the engagement of Survivor, yet Squid Game got double that of even Big Brother.

Overall, Netflix received almost three times the amount of content as broadcast leader CBS and is the leader when it comes to streaming platforms. And when all streaming services are taken into account, 60% of the top 10 engaged shows can be found on them. And showing just how popular Squid Game itself is, audience engagement for that show alone dwarfed the combined engagement of all shows on broadcast leader CBS.

Diesel Labs’ report covered fall shows on broadcast networks and streaming services between September 1 and October 11, 2021.