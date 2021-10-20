Facebook will reportedly rename the company by the end of the month

Facebook is reportedly set to rename the company in what would likely be the most prominent tech rebrand since Google changed its name to Alphabet. News of the upcoming rebrand was first reported by The Verge, which says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will likely be announced on October 28 at the company’s Connect event, though it could happen sooner.

To be clear, Facebook is not renaming the social media platform itself. Facebook will still stay Facebook. Rather, the company’s name will change and whatever the name becomes will have the brands of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus in its orbit. The Verge says the point of the name change is to better reflect the company’s growing tech reach—specifically into hardware and metaverse initiatives related to its AR headsets. Though the new name isn’t known, The Verge says it could be Horizon or something related to the term.

Whatever the new name of the company will be, it’s possible it won’t catch on in the common vernacular, however. After all, people still refer to the company that owns the most popular search engine and YouTube as Google even though the company’s name is now Alphabet.