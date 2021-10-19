Americans tend to believe in meritocracy when it comes to famous billionaires, but not their rich buddies

There are legions of fans who worship wealthy figures like Warren Buffett and Oprah Winfrey, but good luck finding a soul who would throw themselves on the altar of their prestigious 1% club.

According to new research from Cornell University and Ohio State University, that’s partly because the idea of extravagant wealth is more easily stomached in small doses. When considering an individual billionaire—say, computer magnate Sergey Brin or Larry Ellison—people are more likely to view their lavish riches as fairly earned and well deserved, perhaps as the result of talent, ingenuity, and hard work.

However, the same does not hold true for the nebulous vision of an ultrarich top 1%, or “economic elite.” When confronted with the concept of a wealthy upper stratosphere as a whole, people were more likely to attribute enormous net worth to “systemic advantages that have contributed to decades of widening income inequality in the United States.”

Collaborators from Cornell and Ohio State gleaned this mentality from a set of surveys involving nearly 3,000 respondents. They also found people were less supportive of higher taxes on wealth or inheritance when it was presented in the context of one successful individual, and more supportive when it came to a cohort of richies. According to Cornell psychology professor Thomas Gilovich, a coauthor of the study, that’s because when you think about wealth traveling in packs, “you think about the system being rigged, the privileges they have.”