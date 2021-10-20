‘Vote the assholes out’: A brief history of clothes that doubled as political protest

“Fashion is the mirror of history,” King Louis XIV wrote in 17th century France. “It reflects social, economic, and political change rather than mere whimsy.” Little did he know that fashion would play a big role in the fall of the monarchy.

For millennia, people have been using clothing as a canvas: The way we choose to dress tells a story about who we are. It also tells a story about who we want to be, and the world we want to build for ourselves. A new book explores the critical role that fashion, clothing, textiles and accessories have played in protest movements throughout history – a role that’s been particularly significant for marginalized groups. Titled Dressing the Resistance: the Visual Language of Protest Through History, the book comes with a poignant foreword by Ann Crabtree, who designed the iconic Handmaid’s Tale costume. It also shows that fashion can be more than a passive mirror of history. It can be a catalyst for change – and an empowering tool for women.

One of the earliest examples of women using clothing in protest dates back to the Ancient Greek play Lysistrata, in which women stage a sex strike to force men to stop the Peloponnesian War – by dressing up, or dressing down to their birthday suits.

Since then, women have had countless reasons to rebel. In the early 1900s, suffragettes demanded the right to vote by wearing dresses made from newspapers printed with pro-voting slogans. A century later, the #MeToo movement brought the white bonnet and crimson robe costume from the hit TV show Handmaid’s Tale to the streets, and in the court during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. “Protest groups are usually people who are the underrepresented or marginalized, or populations that have had injustices happen to them,” says author Camille Benda, who’s also a costume designer and dress historian. “Proportionally, more of those would be women, or the poor.”