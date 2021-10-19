Chances of getting COVID-19 after a vaccine: CDC tool shows breakthrough cases for Pfizer, Moderna, J&J

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a useful new tool that breaks down rates of cases and death by COVID-19 based on vaccination status. The interactive tool shows the overall rates, as well as rates by age group, and rates based on the type of COVID-19 vaccine received (Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Moderna, or unvaccinated).

Currently, the data is broken down into increments running from the beginning of April until the end of August 2021 (so before and after delta hit big). All incidents are per 100,000 people. And as the data shows, while breakthrough cases are definitely a thing, the vaccines give you a much better chance against dying from the disease.

One example: August 15, 2021 data showed cases at their peak for the period of time this tool’s data covers. On that day there were:

Unvaccinated: 736.72 infections per 100,000 people

736.72 infections per 100,000 people Janssen-vaccinated: 171.92 infections per 100,000 people

171.92 infections per 100,000 people Pfizer-vaccinated: 135.64 infections per 100,000 people

135.64 infections per 100,000 people Moderna-vaccinated: 86.28 infections per 100,000 people

As the CDC’s data shows, for the month of August an unvaccinated person had a 6.1 times greater chance of testing positive for COVID-19 and an 11.3 times greater chance of dying from COVID-19 than a fully vaccinated individual. The new tool is a fascinating visualization of just how much vaccines help prevent infection and disease. It’s no wonder health professionals are sharing it widely on social media.