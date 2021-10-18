TheJuggl’s new marketplace helps women with personal and professional development

In the department of “finding your purpose,” there is a new entrant with theJuggl . The missing “e” here makes sense as theJuggl is focused on an aspect that’s missing, yet essential. The private, curated marketplace just launching out of beta aims to support women as they navigate personal and professional growth with an emphasis on the kind of self-care that’s often missing from their busy lives.

Cofounders Melissa Skoog and Kelly Miller understand this firsthand. Skoog told Fast Company her personal story as a member of the sandwich generation, simultaneously caring for children and her mother, as well as building a business. As a woman with no time to hunt and peck for services, she was seeking a judgment-free resource that would address multiple facets of well-being.

To that end, coaches, trainers, experts, and physicians are available on theJuggl, which serves as a one-stop shop for professionals in search of clients and workers who are looking to develop in those areas. According to the company, specialists (vetted personally by the cofounders) range from health and wellness, relationships, caregiving, finances, professional development, and hobbies, and include the likes of Eve Rodsky and Shelley Paxton.

Skoog also noted that theJuggl’s is becoming a resource for corporate ERG and HR teams by automating how speakers are engaged and offering aggregate data to help inform choices.