The Juggl’s new marketplace helps women with personal and professional development

In the department of finding your purpose, there is a new entrant with theJuggl . The missing “e” makes sense here as the Juggl is focused on an aspect that’s missing, yet essential. The private, curated marketplace just launching out of beta aims to support women as they navigate personal and professional growth with an emphasis on the kind of self-care that’s often missing from their busy lives.

Cofounders Melissa Skoog and Kelly Miller understand this first hand. Skoog understood this first hand. She told Fast Company her personal story as a member of the sandwich generation simultaneously caring for children and her mother, as well as building a business. To hear her explain it, as a woman with no time to hunt and peck for services, she was seeking a judgment-free resource that would address multiple facets of well-being.

To that end, coaches, trainers, experts, and physicians are available on the Juggl which serves as a one-stop shop for professionals looking for clients and workers looking to develop in those areas. According to the company, specialists (vetted personally by the cofounders) range from health and wellness, relationships, caregiving, finances, professional development, hobbies, and incude the likes of Eve Rodsky and Shelley Paxton.

Skoog also noted that theJuggl’s is also becoming a resource for corporate ERG and HR teams by automating how speakers are engaged and offering aggregate data to help inform choices.