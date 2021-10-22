advertisement
Doing good is good for business. Here’s why.

Fostering a purpose-driven workforce is not only a good idea, it’s a way to develop a sustainable business. This top executive explains her take on the topic.

By FastCo Works

Want your company to create positive change in the world? Just ask your employees. Boston Consulting Group Vice Chairman of Social Impact, Wendy Woods, joins Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to lend her advice on this important issue.

