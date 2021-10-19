Tired of burnout? These 10 companies have the best work-life balance

Burnout is fast becoming the next global health crisis as multiple reports chronicle the disturbing trend that’s partially a byproduct of remote work blurring lines between labor and life. On Glassdoor, mentions of “mental health” increased 100%, and “burnout” rose 143% since the beginning of the pandemic.
Glassdoor’s analysts examined reviews on the platform from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees since March 2020 and found that there were some employers that were managing to keep their employees’ work-life balance healthy. According to its latest report, workers noted that flexible hours, generous time off, and transparency around mental health did much to preserve their well-being.
The top ten highest rated included:
- Acuity Insurance (4.9 average work-life balance score on a 5-point Scale)
- Digital Prospectors (4.8)
- Sprout Social (4.8)
- South Carolina Federal Credit Union (4.8)
- Sammons Financial Group Companies (4.8)
- Sage Intacct (4.7)
- Asana (4.7)
- Box (4.7)
- Ryan, LLC (4.7)
- CarShop (4.7)
While it will not surprise anyone that the tech sector had the most companies with high work-life balance (3.8 average rating), it was tied with real estate and aerospace and defense, each of which offer flexibility and remote work.
Among the lower-rated were companies in the retail and restaurants sector as well as transportation and logistics—all front-line during the pandemic. Glassdoor’s analysts did uncover an “interesting exception” at CarShop and Bergstrom Automotive. Each was “commonly praised by employees for their family-like atmosphere, ranked among the 20 highest-rated companies for work-life balance during COVID-19.”
You can see the full list here.