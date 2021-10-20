Don’t panic, dear founder: How to deal with an investor who might want you to buy out its shares

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

advertisement

advertisement

Q. A private equity firm invested in our company. It has a redemption right in which, if after five years things aren’t going as promised, the firm can force us to buy out its shares. The investor has made references to this of late as the right to exercise this option is upcoming. In the early years we didn’t live up to the lofty aspirations we raised money on, but lately the company has been doing very well. What are the chances that the investor is going to pull this card? –Founder of a fast-growing retail company Dear Founder,

advertisement

advertisement

It is not entirely unusual to see redemption rights in venture capital and private equity agreements. Typically, they allow for certain instances where the investor can sell their shares back at “par,” or at the original purchase price or face value. While these provisions show up in some term sheets, they are rarely exercised in the real world. I think one reason for that is because investors want to have a good a relationship with other companies and this isn’t really the way to endear that. But it’s also because there are only a few instances in which it makes sense. If things are going well, an investor would never exercise this right because they would miss out on participating in the upside. And, if the company isn’t performing as expected, most likely an investor wouldn’t do this because the company wouldn’t have enough cash to pay. The scenario where this comes into play is when a company is neither breaking out nor out of cash—what I call a ‘tweener. The company isn’t going up or down but staying sideways; it will never IPO or become a big acquisition target. Exercising a redemption right protects investors from getting stuck with what they see as a “walking dead” company. Private equity and VC funds have lifespans, often 10 years, so they can’t wait indefinitely for a liquidity event and may want to cash out this way.

advertisement