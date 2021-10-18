Jack Dorsey says Square might get into bitcoin mining, sending the cryptocurrency surging

If you’re wondering why bitcoin surged over the weekend, you have one man and a tweet to thank—and no, it’s not Elon Musk. On Friday, Twitter founder and Square CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted that Square “is considering building a Bitcoin mining system” that would be open source and available to individuals and businesses.

Square is considering building a Bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. If we do this, we’d follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community. First some thoughts and questions. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 15, 2021

In other words, it was one of the most prominent tech CEOs alluding to the fact that he and his company see a bright future in bitcoin. And, as CNBC reports, bitcoin’s price surged after Dorsey’s tweet, topping out at over $62,500 per coin—almost a record high. As of the time of this writing, bitcoin is floating around $61,270, according to CoinDesk.

Dorsey followed up his tweet with some additional thoughts on bitcoin mining, saying that it needs to be more distributed, energy-efficient, and accessible. And while Dorsey hasn’t committed to seeing the project through, he did announce that Square “will start the deep technical investigation required to take on this project.”