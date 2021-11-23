Four books that inspired Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this year

Utopia or Oblivion: The Prospects for Humanity
R. Buckminster Fuller
Fuller shows us how design science helps us do more with less. [It] remains a well-argued statement about our future.
The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values
Brian Christian
Christian looks at one of tech’s most pressing questions: How do we teach machines, and what should we teach them?
The Difference: How the Power of Diversity Creates Better Groups, Firms, Schools, and Societies
Scott E. Page
Page defines diversity in terms of differences in how we understand and go about improving the world.
The Power of Creative Destruction
Philippe Aghion, Céline Antonin, and Simon Bunel
It argues that socioeconomic problems won’t be fixed by abolishing capitalism, but by inventing a better capitalism.