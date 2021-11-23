advertisement
  7:00 am

Four books that inspired Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this year

Design thinking, diversity, and divinity: four books that got the Microsoft CEO thinking this year.

[Illustration: Yann Lengendre]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Utopia or Oblivion: The Prospects for Humanity

R. Buckminster Fuller
Fuller shows us how design science helps us do more with less. [It] remains a well-argued statement about our future.

The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values

Brian Christian
Christian looks at one of tech’s most pressing questions: How do we teach machines, and what should we teach them?

The Difference: How the Power of Diversity Creates Better Groups, Firms, Schools, and Societies

Scott E. Page
Page defines diversity in terms of differences in how we understand and go about improving the world.

The Power of Creative Destruction

Philippe Aghion, Céline Antonin, and Simon Bunel
It argues that socioeconomic problems won’t be fixed by abolishing capitalism, but by inventing a better capitalism.

