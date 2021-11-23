Four books that inspired Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella this year

R. Buckminster Fuller Fuller shows us how design science helps us do more with less. [It] remains a well-argued statement about our future.

Brian Christian

Christian looks at one of tech’s most pressing questions: How do we teach machines, and what should we teach them?

Scott E. Page

Page defines diversity in terms of differences in how we understand and go about improving the world.

Philippe Aghion, Céline Antonin, and Simon Bunel

It argues that socioeconomic problems won’t be fixed by abolishing capitalism, but by inventing a better capitalism.