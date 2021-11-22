advertisement
The Swell cofounder Pilar Guzmán loves the Worry Proof parenting newsletter

The Swell cofounder Pilar Guzmán shares her media diet.

[Illustration: Yann Lengendre]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Instagram

@jessicayellin
The former CNN White House Correspondent is the most balanced, least frenzied filter and commentator on national and international news.

Twitter

@rtraister
I’m a fan of New York Magazine columnist Rebecca Traister. Her work goes a long way toward justifying righteous female fury, now and throughout history.

Newsletter

Worry Proof
Pediatrician and cofounder of OOMLA Cara Natterson’s newsletter on parenting demystifies science into practical advice.

Website

hubermanlab.com
A portal into the mind of neurobiologist and ophthalmologist Andrew Huberman. He offers neurochemical explanations to the human condition.

