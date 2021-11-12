From Cuyana to Teva: ‘Fast Company’ editors love these travel items

This Leather Travel Case Set from minimalist brand Cuyana, can hold all your essentials. The leather bags come in a variety of colors, from bright red to muted gray. Pack them with vibrant combs and travel mirrors (from $42, shopmachete.com ) by Atlanta-based accessories brand Machete. Photographed at the TWA Hotel (rooms from $252, twahotel.com), housed in Eero Saarinen’s iconic TWA Flight Center at New York’s JFK airport.

Initial Idea

Never lose your passport again with a monogrammed pebbled leather holder from Leatherology (from $50, leatherology.com). The brand lets you personalize accessories with embossed monogramming options in three fonts, adding a touch of Wes Anderson whimsy to any journey.

Power Tool

Atlanta-based preppy brand Sid Mashburn collaborated with legendary knife maker Victorinox on this bold and colorful multipurpose tool that will help you file fingernails, open letters, tweeze, and more. Just remember to check your bag: The pocketknife has scissors and a blade.

Slip Stream

Teva’s ReEmber Mocs (from $75, teva.com) are the perfect shoes for air travel, striking a balance between sneaker and slipper. The grippy sole and foam midsole give the shoes structure and durability, while the sleeping-bag-like upper (with its soft collapsible heel) keeps your feet cozy.