Dress like a Lego figurine with Target’s latest fashion collection

As we head into the holidays, many of us are looking forward to sitting by the fire with our families and building elaborate Lego sets together. And this year, we can dress like Lego figures while we do it.

Target and Lego just announced that they’re collaborating on a collection of nearly 300 clothing and other lifestyle items, like tumblers and storage containers, all inspired by the toy giant’s iconic bricks and color palette. The majority of products will cost less than $30, with prices ranging from $1.30 to $120. The collection will drop in U.S. Target stores and on Target.com in early December.

This collaboration is part of Lego’s broader strategy of partnering with other big brands. Last year, it partnered with Ikea on a special collection of bricks and storage containers. And earlier this year, it joined forces with Adidas on a collection of activewear for kids. This particular partnership with Target is a natural one, given the brands’ customer bases. In a statement, the companies noted that Target is one of the top places that consumers shop for Lego sets in the U.S., so many families who shop in the store are likely to be excited about the new merchandise.

Among the items on sale will be color-blocked puffer jackets and vests in Lego’s color palette of bright yellow, blue, and red. There will be storage containers in the shape of square bricks along with tote bags, fanny packs, tumblers, and dog leashes. Shoppers will be able to buy matching pajamas for the whole family in Christmas colors and brick patterns. And in keeping with Target’s commitment to inclusivity, the clothes will be available in sizes XXS to 4X and will include adaptive and sensory-friendly clothes for children. Additionally, there will be Lego bricks for sale in boxes that are ready for gifting.