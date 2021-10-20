9 Books to help you navigate disagreements

Thanksgiving is just a month away, and you know what that means: Dinner table arguments with your extended family. What topic will it be this year? Trump? The economy? Maybe the COVID vaccine? So many contentious issues to choose from!

Indeed, ideological polarization has swept the nation—but how did this happen, and what can we do to get along better with one another? Fortunately, the nine excellent books below all offer unique and enlightening answers to these timely questions.

When we are baffled by the insanity of the "other side"—in our politics, at work, or at home—it's because we aren't seeing how the conflict itself has taken over. In this timely read, an award-winning journalist investigates how good people get captured by "high conflict"—and how they break free.

A philosopher of science offers tools and techniques for communicating the truth and values of science, emphasizing that the most important way to reach science deniers is to talk to them calmly and respectfully—to put ourselves out there, and meet them face to face.

Providing data-driven recommendations for strengthening our social media connections, Breaking the Social Media Prism shows how to combat online polarization without deleting our accounts.

The author of the widely praised Wordslut analyzes the social science of cult influence: how cultish groups from Jonestown and Scientology to SoulCycle and social media gurus use language as the ultimate form of power.

Using the analytic tools of psychology and moral philosophy, two rising star philosophers explain what drives us to grandstand online, and what we stand to lose by taking it too far. Most importantly, they show how we can re-build a public square worth participating in.

More than just a campus battlefield guide, Let's Be Reasonable recovers what is truly liberal about liberal education―the ability to reason for oneself and with others―and shows why the liberally educated person considers reason to be more than just a tool for scoring political points.

Drawing on work by political scientists, legal theorists, and activists in the streets, Mistrust offers a lens for understanding civic engagement that focuses on efficacy, the power of seeing the change you make in the world.

Exploring Nazism, #MeToo, the work of Alexander Hamilton and James Madison, constitutional amendments, pandemics, and the influence of Ayn Rand, a renowned Harvard professor reveals how norms change, and ultimately determine the shape of society and government around the world.

Using the latest advances in psychology, neuroscience, and evolutionary biology, an acclaimed psychologist shows how we can optimize our tendency to categorize, and fine-tune our minds to avoid the pitfalls of too little, and too much, complexity.