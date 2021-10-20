The superpower of audio

Today, every person has content coming at them from every angle, all day every day. From new web series and bingeable streaming shows to billboards and TikTok trends, it is increasingly difficult to pick anything out from the mess of stimuli around us. Audio, however, has a unique, dare I say, superpower to break through the fray. From music to news reports to sports coverage to the most basic spoken word, people have embraced audio for more than 100 years (or more than 3000, if you consider oral storytelling). And they continue to embrace it through every moment of its evolution. Audio is a trusted and versatile medium that offers magnificent opportunities to consumers, creators, and advertisers.

Two factors have always made audio an unmatched resource for listeners: immediacy and trust. Since the earliest days of broadcasting, audio has been the fastest way to deliver content, whether it’s breaking news content that keeps you company and connected to your community. It’s simple, direct, and powerful. It comes from voices and brands you love. All this is what makes audio trustworthy. Research indicates that audio content drives unmatched engagement and trust. This is especially true for listeners of local audio media. Radio stations, influencers, and brands that engage on the issues that matter to people and their communities outperform other outlets across virtually all trust and immersion metrics. What’s more, people today can take audio with them wherever they go—their kitchen, their car, their gym, their pocket. It makes audio a reliable companion and a trusted authority that keeps listeners updated on the go, anywhere they may be, ​​whenever they want to connect.

DEEP CONNECTION WITH LARGE AUDIENCES

Content creators are an equally important part of the deep bond between audio and consumers. Indeed, the authenticity and immediacy of audio that rewards consumers is also very appealing to the creators who make the content. Just as listeners know that they can get immediate updates via audio, content creators know they can produce and deliver their stories much faster than if they were filming or coding. And just as listeners turn to audio for a trusted, dedicated perspective, so too can content creators count on a passionate, deeply connected audience that they won’t find through any other medium. Ask any creator and they will tell you – the depth and intimacy of the relationship they have with their listeners is far stronger than in any other medium. It’s all about trust and love – two of the most powerful words on the planet.

That’s a big audience, too. Though there are more ways to connect people and media today than at any point in history, audio remains the number one reach medium in the United States. Radio alone continues to reach 92% of adults every week, and audio now extends well beyond radio. Sound is everywhere, on every platform. Streaming, podcasts, time-shifted, interactive radio, live and on-demand. While other media has been disrupted by changing consumer habits and audience fragmentation, radio resists disruption, evolves and brings its superpower forward, finding new channels for growth and new listeners to connect. For those looking to create content for a mass, highly engaged audience at scale, audio is the root of the most viable strategies.