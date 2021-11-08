advertisement
The high price of parenting

Rising childcare costs during the pandemic have sent parents scrambling, too often right out of the workforce. Some companies are beginning to respond.

[Illustration: Sandro Rybak]
By Julia Herbst1 minute Read

Childcare wasn’t exactly cheap or easy to find before March 2020, but 72% of parents say that it is more expensive in 2021 due to the pandemic, according to an analysis by Care.com. Plus, one-third of childcare centers have yet to reopen. Parents—and moms in particular—have been forced to take a step back or leave the workforce entirely. To try to limit the fallout, some companies are enhancing benefits, offering employees backup care, tutoring reimbursement, or even on-site childcare.

Sources: Care.com survey “This Is How Much Child Care Costs in 2021”; Care.com and LifeCare’s The Future of Benefits report; “Safely Back to School After Coronavirus Closures,” McKinsey & Company; McKinsey American Opportunity Survey
Julia Herbst is a senior staff editor for Fast Company's Work Life section. Previously she worked as a writer and editor at Los Angeles magazine and BREAKER magazine

