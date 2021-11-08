The high price of parenting

Childcare wasn’t exactly cheap or easy to find before March 2020, but 72% of parents say that it is more expensive in 2021 due to the pandemic, according to an analysis by Care.com. Plus, one-third of childcare centers have yet to reopen. Parents—and moms in particular—have been forced to take a step back or leave the workforce entirely. To try to limit the fallout, some companies are enhancing benefits, offering employees backup care, tutoring reimbursement, or even on-site childcare.