The candy corn debate is over

Candy corn is not the beloved Halloween candy you may have thought it was.

That’s according to new research from Morning Consult, which finds that the autumnal icon is ranked dead last in a roundup of Halloween candies among U.S. adults. Only 16% say it’s their favorite.

Sharing that percentage are Lifesavers and Sour Patch Kids.

Topping the list of adults’ favorite Halloween goodies are M&M’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with 53%, followed by Kit Kat at 43%. Rounding out the top five: Hershey’s Chocolate Bars (42%), Snickers (41%), and Hershey’s Kisses (38%).