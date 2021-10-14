The candy corn debate is over

Candy corn is not the beloved Halloween candy you may have thought it was.
That’s according to new research from Morning Consult, which finds that the autumnal icon is ranked dead last in a roundup of Halloween candies among U.S. adults. Only 16% say it’s their favorite.
Sharing that percentage are Lifesavers and Sour Patch Kids.
Topping the list of adults’ favorite Halloween goodies are M&M’s and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with 53%, followed by Kit Kat at 43%. Rounding out the top five: Hershey’s Chocolate Bars (42%), Snickers (41%), and Hershey’s Kisses (38%).
Except for Snickers, which Mars produces, all are made by The Hershey Company (it’s even the U.S. licensee of Nestlé-owned Kit Kat).
Morning Consult also finds evidence that trick-or-treating may be rebounding after last year’s dismal Halloween season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A quarter of consumers plan to buy as much candy as they normally do, up from the 18% who said that in 2020.
The data is from a poll of 2,200 U.S. adults, conducted from October 1 through October 5.