Group therapy is powerful. Israel’s Circles makes it online and affordable

By now, we know a lot about how COVID-19 affects our bodies. It’s still early, however, to evaluate how this pandemic is impacting our mental health and what to do about it.

Experts have long established that therapy in a group setting is highly effective. It provides a patient with support from people in a similar situation and the knowledge that they are not alone. That is where a young Israeli startup called Circles enters the picture. Founded by Irad Eichler and based in Tel Aviv, it has 17 employees and has raised capital from leading investors including NFX, Flint Capital, Sir Ronald Cohen, Jeff Swartz, Kli Capital, and Local Globe. Some of these investors usually look for later-stage companies in which to invest but were impressed by Circles’ mission.

Competing with other online therapy providers and connections, such as Sesh Therapy and Wisdo, Circles is built on the principle that in order to overcome life’s challenges like the loss of a loved one, divorce, or issues relating to parenting, you need to be heard and supported by people who understand what you’re going through. The first step to getting relief is identifying the right group of people to provide you emotional support. Circles helps those in need to identify the right circles of people going through the same life challenges.

Along with weekly group video sessions, Circles offers ongoing chat and growth exercises. When entering the site for the first time, you answer some basic questions. An AI-based “smart engine” then finds the right group for you.