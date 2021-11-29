advertisement
advertisement
PAID CONTENT
  • 10:02 am
  • AT&T

Leveling the learning field: How the future of the metaverse can improve education for all

The pandemic exposed some deep divides in our education system. But it also revealed potential solutions to these critical issues. Find out how in this video.

By FastCo Works

Online learning became a reality for millions of students during the pandemic. Now educators are exploring the potential for digital tools to reshape the future of learning. Ariam Mogos, a futurist and fellow at Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford, joins Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to explain how the metaverse will get students engaged in education in ways they’ve never seen before.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life