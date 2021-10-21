Being a progressionist versus being a perfectionist

Let’s be honest for a moment: Nothing is ever going to be perfect. That’s just the tough reality we face every day. Those brand new shoes are going to get scuffed. That perfectly drawn-up marketing plan will have unforeseen flaws. That doesn’t mean, however, that you and your team shouldn’t try your absolute best to get as close to perfection as possible. Still, time and time again I meet with an entrepreneur and ask them “How’s that thing going” that they are working on. The answer I often get is something like, “Well, I’m still working on it because…” and then they describe some detail they are trying to get right.

I can’t stress enough how important a moment this is for anyone looking to accomplish something new. You can take an endless amount of time chasing a vague concept of perfection and watch your goals move further and further away. Or, you can spend time getting something as ready as you can and then release it knowing you can always iterate and improve.

An example: I worked with a consultant who was trying to start a business and was building a digital marketing campaign to get it off the ground. Every time we spoke, there was very little actual progress toward the goal. Lots of minor details had gotten in the way. He told me, “I recorded some video to put online, but I need to edit it, and I can’t figure out how to drop the right music in it.” He was tied up by aiming for perfection. After a second month had come and gone, he had not yet landed another client because he wasn’t advertising yet.

When I speak with my team, I always say, “I’m not a perfectionist. I’m a progressionist.” A progressionist builds something as best they can, releases it, observes it and then iterates on it. Six months to a year down the road, the progressionist is almost always farther along than the perfectionist who is just now releasing something.