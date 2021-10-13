advertisement
  • 7:55 am

How to watch William Shatner blast off into space

Shatner is hopping on Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin’s latest flight to boldly go where some people have gone before.

The crew of NS-18. From left to right: Dr. Chris Boshuizen, William Shatner, Audrey Powers, and Glen de Vries.[Photo: Blue Origin]
By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
In a great example of life slowly moving in the direction of art, Star Trek legend William Shatner will go into space—for real—today. Shatner is catching a ride off the earth on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. Blue Origin is of course the space flight company owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The flight has the designation NS-18 (the 18th New Shepard mission) and it will carry a crew of four: Chris Boshuizen, Glen de Vries, Audrey Powers, and William Shatner. All will officially be astronauts once they reach outer space. While Shatner will be the first Star Trek star to actually go into outer space, today’s flight sees the Captain Kirk actor achieve another milestone. At the age of 90, Shatner will be the oldest person ever to travel to outer space.

The NS-18 flight was supposed to lift off yesterday but was delayed due to windy conditions, reports The New York Times. But as of now, today’s flight looks to be on track. Shatner and the other three astronauts will lift off today at 10 a.m. ET, Wednesday, October 13. A livestream of the flight will begin 90 minutes before launch, which can be viewed on Blue Origin’s Youtube channel here (the stream is also embedded below).

About the author

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

