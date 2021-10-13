advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan join sustainable finch firm Ethic

The pair hope their involvement can spur people to invest in companies with strong sustainability inititives.

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have another initiative under their belts, reports The New York Times. The pair have signed up to be investors and “impact partners” with the sustainable investing finch firm Ethic.

Ethic allows investors to put their money into social and environmentally conscious companies. The firm was founded in 2015, and currently manages over $1.3 billion in assets. The Times says the royals hope their involvement with Ethic could help spur younger people to invest in sustainable companies. In a blog post announcing the new royal partners, the company said:

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, share a lot of values with us, and we suspect, with many of you as well. That’s why we’re so excited that they’re joining us as impact partners.

They’re deeply committed to helping address the defining issues of our time—such as climate, gender equity, health, racial justice, human rights, and strengthening democracy—and understand that these issues are inherently interconnected.

Harry and Meghan’s involvement with the New York-based Ethic is just the latest U.S.-based initiative the pair have signed on to. The duo has production deals with Apple and Netflix, and also the Sweden-based Spotify.

Michael Grothaus is a novelist, journalist, and former screenwriter. His debut novel EPIPHANY JONES is out now from Orenda Books. You can read more about him at MichaelGrothaus.com

