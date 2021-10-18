How companies can help their employees become “future ready”

It used to be that the mortgage process was filled with mundane, paper-pushing tasks handled by junior loan officers. These days, however, much of that work—from managing pages and pages of documents to gathering the reams of data required to process loans—is automated.

Where have those junior employees gone? At some firms, they were casualties of a more automated and AI-powered world. But some companies took a different strategy, opting instead to teach those employees the skills they needed to handle the work typically reserved for their more senior colleagues. In an increasingly fast-changing and competitive landscape, businesses that take proactive approaches to managing their workforces will not only pay dividends in the near term, but also set them up for future success. “If I can give these employees additional skills, I don’t have to lay off loan processors only to hire, train, and onboard new loan processors who are doing largely similar work,” says Aaron De Smet, a senior partner with global consulting firm McKinsey & Company’s People & Organizational Performance Practice.

THE THREE KEY SKILLS

Figuring out how to help employees build new skills and new capabilities is a pressing issue—and an especially important one for companies to ponder now, says Angelika Reich, a partner at McKinsey & Company. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated not only the trend toward automation, but also a more digitized world that has affected how customers are served and how employees work. “You have so many examples where simply the nature of the job has changed because of digitization,” Reich says.

Alas, there’s no silver bullet for reskilling or upskilling workers. As a result, leaders need to help their employees—and the organization as a whole—adopt a more strategic approach to learning and skill-building. With the pace of change only increasing, the value of building a learning muscle will continue to grow over time. That predisposition toward learning increases the market value of a company and of each employee able to transform their skillsets on a regular, ongoing basis.