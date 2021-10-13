How ‘Squid Game’ reveals the flaw in Netflix’s products strategy

After years of hints that Netflix was planning to branch out into merchandise in a full-fledged way, making itself a tad more Disney-esque and finding new ways to capitalize on popular shows like Stranger Things , the streamer finally announced this week that it’s making the leap. Through a partnership with Walmart, Netflix has set up the Netflix Hub , an online storefront on Walmart’s site, where fans can buy anything from a Stranger Things cassette player to an Ada Twist, Scientist On-the-Go Lab Set to a Cobra Kai headband.

But notably missing from the lineup is anything from Squid Game, which is currently the most popular non-English show ever to hit the platform, and which is on its way to being the most popular show, period, according to Netflix coCEO Ted Sarandos. The Korean show—a dystopian series about a group of people clad in candy-colored track suits who take part in a series of deadly children’s games—has spawned nonstop headlines, TikTok memes, and Halloween costumes. Indeed, with its colorful garb and simple, stylized aesthetics, the show is visually arresting and, by extension, incredibly merch-friendly.

In other words, it would be perfect for the Netflix Hub. Its absence, presumably, has to do with the fact that the show has popped so recently, and so suddenly. (The Netflix Hub site promises that T-shirts are “coming soon!”)

But fans’ fascination with the show and its actual products, as opposed to those dreamt up by Netflix, point to a hole in Netflix’s retail plan: Fans want the real thing, not the fake thing. Indeed, while Walmart and Netflix are waiting to stock up on T-shirts with Squid Game memes, the ultra-white Vans that characters wear in the show are selling like hotcakes.