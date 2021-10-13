Mindbody is buying ClassPass as in-person fitness rebounds

The deal between the wellness experience platform and the monthly subscription service comes amid a rebound for the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people seek out in-person fitness and wellness opportunities.

In areas of the United States that have opened up, both sectors are seeing people eagerly sign up for everything from Pilates sessions to yoga classes to massages, Mindbody and ClassPass say. In fact, their research shows that 80% of consumers consider wellness to be more important than ever, with usage on both returning to pre-COVID levels, if not higher.

ClassPass and Mindbody have been partners since 2014 and over the years have discussed bringing the two companies together, according to Mindbody CEO Josh McCarter. Studios on Mindbody won’t be required to join ClassPass or vice versa.