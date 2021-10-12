FexEx, UPS, and USPS have released their holiday 2021 shipping deadlines: Here’s what to know

If you’ve been following the kerfuffle of the shipping problems across the world, you know your holiday packages should be ordered as soon as possible.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to touch every corner of our lives, affecting how we build a new roadmap to navigate these “after times.”

To ensure your loved ones receive their thoughtfully selected (and likely virtually purchased) presents by the holidays, you will want to check the shipping specifics for the United States Postal Service, FedEx, and UPS. Luckily, all three have released their holiday shipping deadlines for 2021. Here are their recommendations:

FedEx : Federal Express recommends sending off the ground packages within the contiguous U.S. by December 15. For the company's express services, a package sent with a "FedEx Same Day" option can be dropped off as late as December 24th.

UPS: The United Parcel Service says for its typical delivery service, get out your packages by December 20. For quicker options, aim for no later than between December 21–23, for three-day, second-day, or next-day delivery. Find more specific transit times for your particular location at the UPS website.



A bottleneck of cargo ships lacking the labor to unload shipments has presented a major kink in the supply chain—coupled with other sources of slowdowns from the pandemic like increased health precautions and a shortage of supplies like semiconductors.