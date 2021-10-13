4 tips for small firms trying to manage remote or hybrid workers

advertisement advertisement advertisement

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. We have a small team. Someone is on an extended leave of absence and another person is taking a long trip and working remotely. How do we make sure we keep everything going with no balls being dropped? -General Partner at a successful boutique firm Dear General Partner,

We live in a new world of work where people are working from all over the globe and we are having to span different time zones and collaborating without being in the same office. I’ve long been a fan of having people working from anywhere, so I believe there are ways to manage this effectively. Yes, it will be riskier than normal, and perhaps out of your comfort zone, but keeping everything going successfully is achievable. Furthermore, what matters is outcomes, not face time. The best approach here is to plan for everything—consider what is happening now and anticipate what will happen next. In other words: over plan. Think of every contingency and have a game plan for all. That starts with having visibility into the current workload, as well as seeing what is coming as much as you can. Next, over communicate. It’s necessary to have open lines of communication and frequent check ins. Be prepared to connect more than if you were in the same physical space. Often dropped balls are not things that weren’t done but things that were not communicated. This is easy to solve for—communicate more than you think necessary.

