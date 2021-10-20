Maintaining brand authenticity in a rapidly changing world

The COVID-19 pandemic presented both a challenge and an opportunity for many businesses. From safety and health concerns to practical and logistical obstacles, many companies had to rethink not just how they did business but how they interacted with customers, employees, and partners.

advertisement

At the recent Fast Company Innovation Festival, software and cloud solutions company Altair hosted a discussion that brought together three executives from companies who succeeded in refreshing and maintaining their brands, all while staying authentic to their core values and responsive to the changing world. Here are four key takeaways from the event: 1. Take your time.

This piece of advice can be particularly challenging to follow when faced with a crisis such as a global pandemic. But a branding (or rebranding) process requires deep listening and learning. Amy Messano, chief marketing officer at Altair, says immersive workshops can be a powerful tool for digging into what is important to your employees and your executives. Workshops can help foster substantive conversations among employees and executives, while surveying customers and partners can help identify the most important values your brand needs to highlight. “We were much more secure and confident in our path forward when we had this research done and completed,” she says. “It took about a year, but it’s critical.” It takes time to truly understand the values a brand must convey about the company. “You don’t want to rush the process,” says Tahnee Perry, head of marketing at Deem, a corporate travel technology platform. “Make sure you are making the right decisions and are being meticulous about every element of the brand, from the name and the color to the icons you create.”

advertisement

2.Have the courage to articulate your values.

Core values are important components of a company’s brand and culture. These values need to be on display throughout everything a company does—particularly when the world is upended by a global pandemic. As COVID fueled a rapid shift in the retail world, many companies saw the pandemic as an opportunity to demonstrate their core values. In the case of Whole Foods, that meant providing masks for their customers and employees, and quickly rolling out pickup and delivery systems to make sure their communities had easy and safe access to groceries. “We went through each of our different stakeholder groups to say, ‘What could we do to help support you? And how can it help reflect our brand in the eyes of those stakeholders,’ ” says Jason Buechel, chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market. Companies also need to have the courage to hold space for conversations around those core values. Customers interact daily with many companies via social media, and this represents another opportunity to articulate those values. “As those conversations are taking place,” Buechel says, “we need to understand how it all connects back to our purpose, mission, and core values.” Deem’s Perry agrees that online conversations offer an opportunity to reinforce a company’s values and beliefs but also notes the importance of discretion. “Don’t say something just for the sake of saying it. If you are going to participate in these conversations online, then there should be a really good reason.” 3.Respect your history.

Messano says brands are “an articulation of culture, vision, history, and the future.” Many passionate people likely had a hand in building your company and your brand over the years. In fact, it might represent their life’s work even if they never were part of the leadership of the company. If a brand is to authentically represent its culture and history while also embracing the future, it needs to respect where it’s been. “Realize that people have been putting their blood, sweat, and tears into it for a very long time,” Messano says. “It’s important to remind people that brands are emotional for the people who create them, and hopefully they evoke emotions in stakeholders as well.”

advertisement

4.Be ready for change.

While it takes time and plenty of research to truly identify one’s brand, companies need to recognize that managing a brand requires agility and flexibility. “As we think about our brand, we have to figure out how can we meet the customer where they are now and be more agile in addressing things in the future,” Buechel says. What’s more, branding needs to be a continuous and ongoing process: If something isn’t working, companies need to be able to stop and readjust. “Although brand consistency is key, that doesn’t mean it should be inflexible,” Messano says. “Businesses change so fast, it’s really important to always listen, always gather feedback.”