This AI-generated haunted house is way creepier than the real thing

If you’ve ever been to a haunted house, you know that the atmosphere matters as much as the thrills themselves. A skeleton popping out of a closet is much more terrifying if you’ve just walked down a long, creaky corridor, with portraits on the wall quietly watching your every move.

Which makes these images of an AI-generated haunted house by Janelle Shane, founder of the popular website AI Weirdness, so disconcerting. They’re certainly scary, but not for the reasons you might expect.

Shane trained an AI model to transform a stately 1894 Victorian mansion in Bedford, Ohio, into a haunted house. The AI is called CLIP, and it looks at pictures on the Internet, plus text that people use to describe the images. “From this, it learned to rate how well an image matches a phrase,” Shane says. “Then, I used its feedback to help modify a picture of a house so that it would better match a phrase like ‘a haunted Victorian house.'” It was the latest in a long line of machine learning experiments Shane has undertaken to demonstrate how strange—and often downright wrong—AI can be.

You can see the results here. The sky blurs and darkens, walls turn to stone, and splotches of red (blood? fire?) hover on the ground floor. Instruct the model to incorporate “dramatic atmospheric night photography,” and the house looks even more demented, warping every which way, as if some evil spirit is squeezing the life out of it.