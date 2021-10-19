This startup is reinventing CO2 capture to reduce the costs

Direct air capture—technology designed to suck CO2 from the atmosphere—could be a critical tool in fighting climate change. Climate models, including the one used by the IPCC, show decarbonizing society won’t be enough; we’ll also need huge capacity for “negative emissions” to reach climate goals. But at the moment, direct air capture is too expensive to be a valuable tool.

One direct air capture startup, called CarbonCapture, wants to help bring costs down by changing a key material used in the technology. The company, which announced the close of a $35 million Series A round of financing today, tweaked the direct air process so it’s possible to pull the carbon from the air using a mineral—called zeolites—which is much cheaper than the raw materials used in other methods.

Some companies capture CO2 using amines, a type of organic compound that degrades over time. Others use a chemical processing approach that’s more complex and only works well at a large scale, says CEO Adrian Corless. “The challenge there is that if you’re having to build very large plants to be economic, the time it takes to develop those projects, and then learn from them, and then iterate, is years instead of months,” he says. According to CarbonCapture, zeolites are easy to source and so can make the process cheaper. “They’re made in millions of tons per year in different industries, and they’re very inexpensive,” adds Corless. The company hopes it will help to more quickly reach a goal price of $100 or less per ton of CO2 captured.

Zeolites haven’t been used in the past because they absorb water along with CO2, but the startup found a way to remove the water efficiently—and the machines can also be adjusted to produce a certain amount of water for other uses, including drinking water. The process can also be tweaked to produce different types of CO2 from what is removed from the air: To sequester CO2 into rock, for example, the CO2 doesn’t have to be as pure as it would if the it was going to be used by a soda company.